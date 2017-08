Hip-Hop Legend Kurtis Blow NFL's Conspiring Against Kaep ... To Silence Other Players

Kurtis Blow: NFL Owners are Conspiring Against Kaepernick

Hip-hop legend Kurtis Blow strongly believes NFL owners are conspiring to keep Colin Kaepernick out of the league -- to send a message to other players to stay quiet about off-the-field issues.

Blow was at the United We Stand rally in front of NFL headquarters in NYC -- when he explained why Colin should be hailed as a hero, not a villain.

He's dead serious about his conspiracy theory -- and calls one team in particular to buck the trend and hire #7 before the season starts.