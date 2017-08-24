Usher Responds to Herpes Lawsuit, You Have No Proof Lady

Usher You Got No Proof Lady That I Gave You Herpes

Usher wants one of those pesky herpes lawsuits tossed out, because the woman suing him has no proof he gave her anything.

The singer has responded to the $20 million lawsuit filed by a Georgia woman who claims he gave her genital herpes back in April.

In Usher's legal docs, obtained by TMZ, he notes her lawsuit says nothing about whether she had been tested prior to their alleged sexual encounter. He says, "A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her."

And, Usher says, she could have contracted the STD after their alleged encounter.

And he takes another shot, saying she assumed the risk of getting herpes by having "casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex."

It's interesting ... Usher did not attack the lawsuit by saying he couldn't have given her herpes.

One more thing ... Usher's lawyer grouse that the woman is suing under a pseudomyn, claiming there's no cause for her to secretly file her lawsuit.

He's asking the judge to throw her lawsuit out.