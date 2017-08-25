Floyd vs. Conor Hit the Scales ... for Official Weigh-In

Mayweather vs. McGregor: Official Weigh-In (Live Stream)

LIVE STREAM

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are about to strip down to their skivvies for their official superfight weigh-in ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing.

We're about to find out if Floyd was right about his claim that Conor's struggling to make weight ... and whether both fighters will make the 154 pound cutoff.

The event kicks off from T-Mobile Arena at 3 PM PT ... and it'll be the very last time these guys come face-to-face before they try to kill each other Saturday night ... so things could get interesting.