Joey Bada$$ Summer Knight Shades After Looking at the Solar Eclipse

Joey Bada$$ Seems to Confirm Solar Eclipse Eye Damage With New Day Shades

Joey Bada$$ mighta gotten a taste of his own waves -- electromagnetic waves from the sun, that is ... 'cause he's rockin' new eyewear after pulling a Trump during the solar eclipse.

The New York rapper posted a pic of himself Thursday with a pair of doctor-prescribed sun glasses that he says he's gotta wear during the day from now on ... for now, at least. He seems to like 'em though, he's calling them "pretty fire."

On its face, the new day shades seem to confirm possible eye damage Joey suffered at the hands of Monday's eclipse -- which he says he stared at without protective glasses ... this right before he canceled a few shows that many pegged to his Trump stunt.

You'll recall ... Trump did the same from a balcony at the White House, staring at the solar eclipse naked eyed at least twice.

However, Joey's shades could just be a style choice as opposed to survival tactics ... 'cause he's also calling his eye damage rumors BS.