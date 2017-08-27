Berkeley Rally Against Hate Violent Clashes Break Out ... As Protests Ramp Up

Berkeley Rally Against Hate Ramps Up, Violent Clashes Break Out

A rally against hate in Berkeley is shaping up to possibly be the next Charlottesville -- albeit in reverse -- since people are already throwing punches and swinging sticks.

What was supposed to be a peaceful gathering of protesters has began to boil over into a clash of Trump supporters and liberal groups, including one called Antifa -- guys in all black that oftentimes get violent at these events. Cops have tried to keep the peace, but fights are still breaking out.

A lot of the Trump supporters are being chased down the street as well ... and even members of the media are being attacked.

Crowd chases a man down the street. Corners him at Valero gas station.@KTVU #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/3fc2iwSOC4 — Leigh Martinez (@LeighMartinezTV) August 27, 2017

It's not Charlottesville quite yet ... but cops have started making arrests and appear to be getting ready to stamp out a riot.

There are no reports of deaths as a result of the Berkeley rally ... at least not yet.

Story developing ...