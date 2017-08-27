Berkeley Rally Against Hate Ramps Up, Violent Clashes Break Out

A rally against hate in Berkeley is shaping up to possibly be the next Charlottesville -- albeit in reverse -- since people are already throwing punches and swinging sticks.
Antifa peacefully beating down a Trump supporter ! This is The ALTLeft! @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/FEIq3QINAL— Oak-Town☢Unfiltered™ (@hrtablaze) August 27, 2017
What was supposed to be a peaceful gathering of protesters has began to boil over into a clash of Trump supporters and liberal groups, including one called Antifa -- guys in all black that oftentimes get violent at these events. Cops have tried to keep the peace, but fights are still breaking out.
Police stoping skirmishes as they happen in #Berkeley today between right-wing nationalists and #Counterprotestors @KPFANews pic.twitter.com/IEp6wIPQ8m— Mike Kohn (@MikeCKohn) August 27, 2017
A lot of the Trump supporters are being chased down the street as well ... and even members of the media are being attacked.
Crowd chases a man down the street. Corners him at Valero gas station.@KTVU #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/3fc2iwSOC4— Leigh Martinez (@LeighMartinezTV) August 27, 2017
A woman attacked my photographer and I. #BerkeleyProtest #berkeley .@KTVU pic.twitter.com/LlzG9dBN4n— Leigh Martinez (@LeighMartinezTV) August 27, 2017
It's not Charlottesville quite yet ... but cops have started making arrests and appear to be getting ready to stamp out a riot.
#BREAKING: Arrests being made at flashpoints around #Berkeley. Crowds starting to surge. Police move in rapidly. #berkeleyprotests @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/7iQ8WeX7m6— Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) August 27, 2017
There are no reports of deaths as a result of the Berkeley rally ... at least not yet.
