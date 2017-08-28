Weston Cage Pleads No Contest in Wild DUI Chase ... Gets to Pick His Poison

EXCLUSIVE

Weston Cage -- Nic Cage's son -- isn't getting off easy in his drunk driving case but the judge is letting him pick one of 3 doors for his sentence.

Wes pled no contest this month to driving with a BAC of 0.08 or higher after he led cops on a wild chase in February in the San Fernando Valley. He took out mailboxes before crashing into a tree and another car.

Wes already knows he'll be on probation for 3 years, has to complete a 3-month alcohol program, and has to pay a bunch of fines plus additional penalty fees. As for the rest of his sentence, here are Cage's options:

- Door 1: 350 hours of community service

- Door 2: 30 days of community labor

- Door 3: 45 days in county jail

Choose wisely ...