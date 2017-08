Michael Phelps I Knocked Up My Wife Again!

Swimmers gonna swim.

Michael Phelps just announced his wife, Nicole, is pregnant with baby #2 -- a little over a year after she gave birth to their first kid.

"Number 2 on the way," the Olympic legend said ... "So excited! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl."

Michael and Nicole got married in a secret ceremony back in June, right after their 1st son Boomer was born.

Now, they're adding to their brood ... and once again, doing it faster than Ryan Lochte.

Congrats!