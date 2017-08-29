Nipsey Hussle Parks Illegally in Disabled Spot, Spends Night in Jail

Exclusive Details
Nipsey Hussle spent the night in jail simply because he left his ride in a disabled parking spot -- well, that and his outstanding warrants ... TMZ has learned.
LAPD busted the rapper around 9 PM Monday when officers spotted his car illegally parked -- Nipsey doesn't have a disabled placard -- and when they ran the plates, discovered he had warrants for previous traffic violations.
Nipsey clearly ain't sweating the arrest. He was back in the studio at 5 AM Tuesday after bailing out on "some bulls**t" ... as he put it.
Park at your own risk, Nipsey. Or try Lyft.