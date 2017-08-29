Nipsey Hussle Busted for Bonehead Parking (And Other Warrants)

Nipsey Hussle Parks Illegally in Disabled Spot, Spends Night in Jail

Exclusive Details

Nipsey Hussle spent the night in jail simply because he left his ride in a disabled parking spot -- well, that and his outstanding warrants ... TMZ has learned.

LAPD busted the rapper around 9 PM Monday when officers spotted his car illegally parked -- Nipsey doesn't have a disabled placard -- and when they ran the plates, discovered he had warrants for previous traffic violations.

Nipsey clearly ain't sweating the arrest. He was back in the studio at 5 AM Tuesday after bailing out on "some bulls**t" ... as he put it.

Park at your own risk, Nipsey. Or try Lyft.