DEA Grabs Penis-Shaped Candles Made of Meth

DEA Bust Nabs Dong Candles Laced with Crystal Meth

The DEA nixed a happy ending for 5 people busted for pushing candles ... shaped like penises and made outta meth.

The federal agency tells TMZ ... 4 men and 1 woman were arrested last week in New Jersey for trafficking and conspiring to distribute more than1,300 pounds of wax candles laced with meth. TMZ obtained photos of the haul which show the knickknacks could totally double as dildos.

Agents grabbed 27 boxes in all. We're told the DEA got a whiff of the plan when one of the suspects drove an undercover agent to the warehouse where they planned to store and convert the candles to crystal meth. The DEA, along with the NYPD and Homeland Security, swooped in to make the arrests.

Each suspect faces 10 years to life in prison.

They might be criminals, but they're creative criminals.