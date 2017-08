Master P Kevin, Stop Bullying Celebs Let Them Donate What They Want

Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart's Celeb Harvey Challenge

EXCLUSIVE

Master P thinks Kevin Hart is missing the boat by strong-arming celebs into donating $25k for Harvey relief.

The hip-hop mogul has personally donated a significant amount but won't say how much, and he thinks that's the way it should be. People shouldn't be judged by how much they give ... they should give from the heart, and it's not a competition.

Master P knows a thing or 2 about hurricanes ... he's from NOLA and helped with the Katrina disaster relief.