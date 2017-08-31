Leonardo DiCaprio Feeling Just Shy of a Million Bucks

Leonardo DiCaprio Hides Out with Hot Chicks After Million Dollar Harvey Donation

EXCLUSIVE

Leonardo DiCaprio is one bashful humanitarian after shelling out a million bucks for victims of Harvey ... but that's still not throwing off his game with hot chicks.

We got Leo Wednesday night leaving TAO in Hollywood with a handful of ladies, and as they all board an SUV ... the actor tries sneaking past the cameras outside all incognito ... this after sending a whopping mil to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

No need to be shy, bud -- you're a playboy with a big heart (and wallet). We're guessing that can only go over well with your usual crowd.