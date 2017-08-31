Lil Uzi Vert Savagely Pummels 12-Y/O Rapper ... In Studio Boxing Sesh

Lil Uzi Vert Beats The Hell Out Of 12-Year-Old Rapper In Boxing

Here's rap star Lil Uzi Vert proving his luv really is rage ... by beating the trash out of 12-year-old rapping phenom Matt Ox in a friendly (yet brutal) boxing sesh.

First off, Uzi is 23 ... let that sink in as you watch a video of him DESTROYING A KID WHO WAS BORN THE SAME YEAR "MADAGASCAR" CAME OUT.

We spoke to some people with knowledge of the situation, and it appears Uzi likes to box around and mix it up while he records, and Matt just happened to be brave enough to catch the fade this time.

With big brothers like this, who needs bullies?