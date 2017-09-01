John F. Kennedy's Original Swim Trunks Up for Auction Starting at a Dollar

John F. Kennedy is about to make America wet all over again, 'cause his original swim trunks, jackets and other family items are up for auction ... starting at just a buck!
Guernsey's auction house is selling off some of JFK's personal items in October to commemorate what would have been the late Prez's 100th birthday -- even though he was born in May.
Some of the items being auctioned off include 3 of Jack's OG swim trunks, a couple of his coats, his U.S. flight jacket, his old rocking chair ... and even his kids' toothbrushes, bristles and all.
There are some Jackie O items up for grabs as well, such as her perfumes, belt, and one of her black lace mantillas -- which she wore to Robert Kennedy's funeral.
All the stuff is starting at a bid of just one dollar ... but something tells us it'll go for A LOT more.
Oh, and happy (belated) birthday, Mr. President.