Jidenna Blames Climate Change for Hurricane Harvey

Jidenna I'm Blaming Climate Change

Jidenna has reached the conclusion embraced by many -- that climate change is to blame for Hurricane Harvey.

We got the "Classic Man" rapper at LAX, and he presents compelling evidence ... devastating flooding all over the globe, including Sierra Leone.

He's not alone -- there's a mountain of evidence that the increase in frequency and scope of these natural disasters are no coincidence ... and it has to be rectified stat, or else.

Jidenna's on board ... but it sounds like he wants to tackle a massive solution one phone call at a time.