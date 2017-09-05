Kirk Cousins: Jesus Wanted Me To Sign A One-Year Deal

Kirk Cousins Jesus Wanted Me To Sign 1-Year Deal ... Seriously.

Kirk Cousins says there's a good reason he turned down a multi-year deal with the Redskins ... God told him to, saying it was in the Lord's plan for him be on a 1-year contract.

Cousins reportedly turned down a multi-year deal that would've paid him $53 million guaranteed ($72 overall) with the Redskins this past off-season -- instead electing to ink a 1-year deal and see where it goes.

People wondered ... Why bro, WHY?

Kirk was at the Liberty University Convocation last week and went into what made him walk away from the big cash, and it's all about the man upstairs.

