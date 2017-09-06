Anna Faris No Wedding Ring But Divorce on Hold

Anna Faris Emerges Without Wedding Ring, But Divorce on Hold

Exclusive Details

Anna Faris is drowning her breakup sorrows ... in pizza and a diet coke?

Photogs spotted Anna for the first time since she and Chris Pratt announced their split after 8 years of marriage.

Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ, neither Anna nor Chris have filed for divorce. Based on what we know neither Anna nor Chris have even lawyered up.

Anna and Chris announced their split on August 6. One source tells TMZ there was a "serious" underlying issue between Anna and Chris, but the source said there's definitely a chance this will not end in divorce.

For what it's worth, Chris wasn't wearing his ring one week after the split.