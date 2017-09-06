Gucci Mane Mirror, Mirror On the $1,000 Invite

Gucci Mane's Wedding Invitation, Take a Good, Long Look at Yourself

Gucci Mane's wedding invite glistens like one of his old grills, and it also put a $50,000 dent in his wedding budget!

Guwop opted for his real name, Radric Davis, on the super fancy invitation he and Keyshia Ka’oir sent out for their million dollar wedding this fall. It's being filmed for BET, and will clearly be an over-the-top event.

Each invite is a mirror-inspired booklet adorned with Swarovski crystals inside ... each for a mere $1k.

We're told 100 people are on the guest list with plus-ones, but only half got the fancy document. Most of them were Gucci's celeb pals and collabs like Drake, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Diddy, Rick Ross, Monica, Trina, Migos and Solange.

If you're wondering ... it's their international guests who aren't getting the invitation, due to shipping costs. Of course, seems late for cutting corners -- the wedding's going down at the Miami Four Seasons, after all.