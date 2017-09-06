NFL's Michael Bennett: Cop Threatened to 'Blow My F**king Head Off'

Michael Bennett: Cop Threatened to 'Blow My F**king Head Off'

Seattle Seahawks superstar Michael Bennett says a police officer threatened to "blow my f*cking head off" during a heated incident in Vegas on the weekend of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.

Bennett says he was heading back to his hotel room after the fight when he heard gunshots ring out.

"Like many people in the area, I ran away from the sound, looking for safety," Bennett says in a statement.

Bennett says Las Vegas police "singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time."

One of the cops, Bennett claims, "ordered me to get on the ground" and told him that if he moved he would "blow my f*cking head off."

Bennett says another officer put his knee in his back, making it hard for him to breathe. He was then cuffed so tightly that his fingers went numb.

The 31-year-old says he thought he was going to die and his life flashed before his eyes.

Bennett says cops eventually realized he was not involved in the shooting and let him go -- but the NFL star says he's furious about the situation and has lawyered up to explore his legal options.

We've reached out to the Las Vegas Metro PD for comment -- so far, no word back.

FYI, Bennett has sat for the national anthem during Seahawks pre-season games -- and he says this incident has only strengthened his resolve.