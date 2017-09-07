New England Patriots Reward Tom Brady Stolen Jersey Hero ... Front Row Seats!

Remember that kid who singlehandedly sniffed out the SCUMBAG who stole Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey??

Well, Robert Kraft definitely does ... and he just hooked that dude up with FRONT ROW TICKETS!!

Remember, 19-year-old Dylan Wagner was the guy who figured out it was Mauricio Ortega who jacked Tom's uniform and passed the tip to police ... which led to that raid in Mexico.

Well, Thursday morning Wagner got a personal visit from Pats owner Bob Kraft -- who came bearing some serious thank-you gifts.

Among the goods, Kraft presented Wagner with tix to NE's home opener against the Chiefs (seat #12, seriously) and an autographed (not stolen) Tom Brady Jersey.

He also got a pair of Robert Kraft Air Force 1s (which were released Thursday) -- which run $140 a pair.

As for Ortega ... anyone ever hear from that guy??

Patriots owner Robert Kraft met Dylan Wagner (guy who solved the mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys) for 1st time @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/5yM65wsrQH — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) September 7, 2017



