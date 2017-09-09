Amanda Nunes Done Hating on Ronda Rousey, 'Very Happy for Her'

Amanda Nunes 'Very Happy' for Ronda Rousey ... Knock Out Married Life!

New bride Ronda Rousey just got a late wedding gift -- well wishes from UFC champ Amanda Nunes ... aka the chick who KO'd her into retirement.

"Congratulations to Ronda – this is a huge moment in her life," Amanda told TMZ Sports﻿.

"I'm very happy for her ... nothing bad (to say) about Ronda Rousey."

Nunes' change of heart ﻿makes sense ... the champ's also got marriage on the mind﻿.

But don't get it twisted -- all her attention is on throwing down with Valentina Shevchenko﻿ at UFC 215 this Saturday.

Amanda wouldn't give us an official prediction ... but she did make 1 guarantee for the grudge match.