Gigi Hadid Walks Off Lost Heel Mid-Runway

Gigi Hadid Loses High Heel During Fashion Week, Walks It Off Like a Pro

EXCLUSIVE

If Gigi Hadid loses a high heel while working a Fashion Week runway, but keeps going like she still has it on ... did she really lose it?

The answer is yes, but Gigi did a helluva job Monday in NYC of covering up during the Anna Sui show. It's unclear how, or why, but she lost the shoe just as she headed down the cat walk.

This could've spelled disaster -- remember the spill her sister Bella took? But you'd never know there was a problem if you weren't looking at Gigi's feet.

She gets an A for the save. Whoever strapped on her shoe does not.