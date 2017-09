Teyana Taylor Booty-Waggin' Runway Dance ... in Lingerie!

Iman Shumpert's smokin' hot wife, Teyana Taylor, lit up New York Fashion Week ... droppin' low for a catwalk dance that put basic supermodels to shame.

And she did it IN LINGERIE.

Teyana did her thing at the Philipp Plein show while Future performed live onstage.

Iman was in the building too and was SUPER proud of his wife. He even posted a pic of TT lookin' straight fire.

Backstage. Everyone deserves closure. Phillip picked the right one to close his. Ouch. #nyfw #philipplein #almondyaf A post shared by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Bonus: Teyana and Iman kept it goin' after the show with an XL bottle of Moet.