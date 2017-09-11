Tom Brady I've Never Had a Conversation with Kaepernick

Tom Brady: I've Never Had a Conversation with Colin Kaepernick

Tom Brady says he doesn't have any sort of relationship with Colin Kaepernick -- explaining, "I've never really had a conversation with him."

The New England Patriots QB called in to WEEI radio on Monday and was asked if he's been paying attention to the Kaepernick saga -- and the ongoing national anthem demonstrations around the league.

Brady says he doesn't give Kaepernick much thought because his attention "goes a lot of places" at this time of the year ... and he's too busy to think about Colin.

Tom was also pressed on if he was proud that his teammates don't sit or take a knee during the anthem -- to which he explained, "I don't really pay attention to that."

As far as Tom's non-relationship with Colin -- Kaepernick went to bat for Tom back in 2015 during the Deflategate scandal ... saying, "No football in the world is going to help you win by 38! Let it go and let Tom be great!"