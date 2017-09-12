TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NBA's Taj Gibson No Way I'll Buy LaVar's $1,500 Shoe!

9/12/2017 6:44 AM PDT

NBA's Taj Gibson: No Way I'll Buy LaVar's $1,500 Shoe!

EXCLUSIVE

Taj Gibson has made nearly $40 MIL playing in the NBA -- so, he's a big baller -- but the Timberwolves stud says there's NO WAY he's droppin' $1,500 on LaVar Ball's new shoe!

For the record, LaVar hasn't debuted his upcoming "LaVar-icci" kicks yet -- but says the price tag will be more than 3 TIMES higher than his son Lonzo's ZO2s

So, when we saw Gibson at LAX we had to ask ... you gonna cop these kicks or what!?

"No, I don't think I'll wear a pair," Taj says ... "But I'll probably show support."

Of course, Jay-Z recently threw his support behind BBB -- saying he was impressed with a black entrepreneur challenging massive athletic wear companies like Nike and Under Armour.

Still, ya gotta wonder if $1,500 is too much for Jay, too.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web