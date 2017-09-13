Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber New Owners Ridiculous Bev Hills Estate!!!

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber Buy Ridiculously Baller Beverly Hills Estate!!!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have plunked down millions of dollars -- which for them is a drop in the bucket -- for an amazing pad in 90210 ... and they bought it from a famous singer/songwriter.

We've learned the deal closed Tuesday, in the super exclusive Trousdale area. The house was listed for $12.75 mil, and they got it for just under 12 mil.

Trousdale is known for 1 story contemporary, and this one does not disappoint. The backyard is great ... ditto the pool. Cindy and Rande are known for entertaining outdoors, so it hits the spot.

They're selling their Malibu pad for $60 million, so the Bev Hills house isn't exactly chump change, but they won't be hurting. BTW Rande and George Clooney just sold Casamigos for $1 billion.

Cindy and Rande bought the house from OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder. He also writes songs for Madonna, U2, Beyonce, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Zedd, One Direction, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, and on and on.

We reached out to celeb realtor Kurt Rappaport, who repped Cindy and Rande, but he didn't call back.

