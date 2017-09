Oscar De La Hoya Suggests Canelo Will Break $50 Mil ... for GGG Fight

Canelo Alvarez is gonna make a FORTUNE for his fight against Gennady Golovkin ... with Oscar De La Hoya suggesting he could break $50 mil when the dust settles.

Oscar joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show on Wednesday when we asked straight up if Canelo would clear $50 mil.

"It's gonna be a no-brainer," Oscar said ... "He's gonna make a lot of money, let me tell you."

And while Oscar wouldn't get specific with exact amounts, he did reiterate -- "The purses are gonna be huge."