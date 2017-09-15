Kevin Durant: 'I Support Jemele Hill'

Kevin Durant 'I Support Jemele' Doing What She Believes In!

Kevin Durant says he's 100% behind Jemele Hill "standing up for what she believes in" ... telling TMZ Sports he totally supports the embattled ESPN star.

"I'm behind Jemele -- I support her," Durant told us outside Poppy in L.A.

Trump also came at ESPN on Friday -- demanding the network "apologize for untruth," this after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Hill's tweet a "fireable offense."

Of course KD has his own issues with POTUS, remember when he told us he "don't f**k with" the Donald? Yeah, not a fan ... but still, having an MVP publicly support Hill is a HUGE deal.