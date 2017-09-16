Conor McGregor Called Out By UFC's 'Platinum' Mike Perry: 'I'll Strangle You in Ireland!'

Conor McGregor 'I'll Strangle You in Ireland!' ... Ripped By 'Platinum' Mike Perry

If Conor McGregor ever wants to get off his yacht and fight a real 170-pounder -- UFC rising star 'Platinum' Mike Perry says he's ALL ABOUT that action.

In fact ... when we asked Platinum about his dream fight, the knockout artist unleashed one of the most epic Conor call-outs ever.

"I'll fight McGregor in Ireland, wassup?! In Dublin, wassup?! Quote me on that," Perry told TMZ Sports.

"You'll do f**kin' nothin' you f**kin' prick! Once I put these hands on you boy, I'll strangle you in two seconds."

Mike wasn't done there ... taunting the Irishman's heritage and saying he'd become "the new king of Dublin" after he KO's Conor, hops the cage and crowd surfs through the stadium.

Platinum's got a co-main event scrap this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 116, and ain't quite at the front of the line to fight Conor yet ... but hey, dream big right?