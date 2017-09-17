Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Bre Tiesi My Summer Body Ain't Leavin' ... Hot Bikini Photos

Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Bre Tiesi Ain't Letting Summer Go, Hot Bikini Photos

Seasons change, but Johnny Manziel's future wife, Bre Tiesi, doesn't change (out of her bikini) ... 'cause she's still killin' the 'gram with super hot, nearly-naked photos, even though it's nearly Fall.

We were just casually browsing Bre's social media when we noticed she's gone on a bikini barrage the last couple weeks, and we thought the fair thing to do was to bring it to you guys.

No Johnny in these shots -- he's busy getting ready for a football comeback (looks like the NFL could use him actually) -- but who cares about football right now, enjoy the photos.