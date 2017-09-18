Keyshia Cole Duets With Make-A-Wish Girl at Emmys After-Party

EXCLUSIVE
Keyshia Cole trusted a 12-year-old amateur singer to help her belt out a song at a post-Emmys bash ... and the result was simply awesome.
Keyshia performed her song, "Trust," Sunday night at the Golden Soiree at Viva Hollywood -- and she invited a 12-year-old named Serenity, who happens to be in the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
We're told Serenity's a huge fan of Keyshia's and had requested to sing with her -- a wish that was granted by Jimmy Iovine's son, Jamie ... who's close pals with Keyshia.
As you can see, the duo was a hit with the crowd ... and Keyshia even gave a special shout-out to Serenity and Jamie afterward.