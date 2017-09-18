Ice Cube Gets Risky BIG3 Offer from Former NBA Star T.J. Ford

Ice Cube Gets Another Risky BIG3 Offer ... 'Gimme a Shout, Cube!'

Add another intriguing name to the list of potential additions for BIG3 Season 2 ... cause former NBA star T.J. Ford says he's healthy and ready to ball out in Ice Cube's league.

We got T.J. leaving L.A. after catching Saturday's USC-Texas thriller -- which he told us was epic, BTW -- and the Longhorns legend holla'd at Cube for a roster spot next year.

The only problem ... Ford retired from the NBA before he turned 30 -- after serious neck injuries left him temporarily paralyzed.

FYI, Lamar Odom, Stephon Marbury and Gilbert Arenas have all been tied to the BIG3 ... so T.J. ain't the only risky proposal on Cube's plate.

If Ford's really 100% though ... sign him up!