Gisele Bundchen What, Me Worry about Tom and Ivanka?

Gisele Bundchen Seen Out Amidst Rumors Tom and Ivanka Previously Dated

Gisele Bündchen was flyin' solo Monday, arriving at Boston Logan Airport shortly after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci strongly insinuated Tom Brady didn't attend the Super Bowl celebration at the White House because Gisele had a jealousy thing over Ivanka Trump.

Gisele had been in Brazil to attend the Rock in Rio concert.

Scaramucci co-hosted "TMZ Live" Monday and suggested Tom and Ivanka had dated back in the day, and Gisele didn't want the 2 to interact. Sources connected to Ivanka told us, Tom and Gisele were friends but had not dated. BTW, in 2004 Trump mused it would be cool if Ivanka and Tom hooked up.