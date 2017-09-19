Earthquake!!! Celebs React to Big(ish) Shake

Hollywood Celebs React Hilariously to Earthquake in L.A.

Hollywood was rocked by a relatively minor earthquake Monday night -- but it was still enough to get several celebs shaking in their boots ... hysterically.

The 3.6 quake hit shortly after 11 PM, and rather than running for cover ... most celebs seemed to grab their phones and post reactions -- the funniest of which came from Kim Kardashian, her panicked friends and Chrissy Teigen.

I flew outta bed on the heels of my husband to grab our son..they are both back asleep...I am not 👀 — Sarah Nakamura (@FeroshFabLife) September 19, 2017

I hate an earthquake. Def a moment I wish I didn't live alone. — Malika (@ForeverMalika) September 19, 2017

Wanna come sleep over? https://t.co/iUKvbZysqm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

Texting you https://t.co/Xa8CcGvdB5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

Chrissy had a bladder emergency ... then hysterically reached out to hubby, John Legend.

it woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

@johnlegend hey I'm alive it's fine you don't have to answer your phone I WOULDNT WANT U TO WORRY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2017

And Dad of the Year, Josh Gad, had his children's safety in mind ... for a while, anyway.

I probably should have run immediately to my children's room to secure them, but I monitored Twitter responses instead. Oh well. #earthquake — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 19, 2017

Mother Nature ... bringing out the humanity in all of us.