Earthquake!!! Celebs React to Big(ish) Shake

9/19/2017 8:52 AM PDT

Hollywood Celebs React Hilariously to Earthquake in L.A.

Hollywood was rocked by a relatively minor earthquake Monday night -- but it was still enough to get several celebs shaking in their boots ... hysterically.  

The 3.6 quake hit shortly after 11 PM, and rather than running for cover ... most celebs seemed to grab their phones and post reactions -- the funniest of which came from Kim Kardashian, her panicked friends and Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy had a bladder emergency ... then hysterically reached out to hubby, John Legend. 

And Dad of the Year, Josh Gad, had his children's safety in mind ... for a while, anyway. 

Mother Nature ... bringing out the humanity in all of us. 