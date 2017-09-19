Lonzo Ball Dunkin' & Twerkin' ... Big Baller Style

Lonzo Ball Dunks, Then Twerks, And Crushes Both

Lonzo Ball is gonna give it all to you in this video ... get ready.

You know dude's got hops ... so maybe the INSANE dunk is ho-hum everyday action for you (crazy). But check out the dance he busts after freakin' the dunk at the Lakers practice facility and ask yourself ...

Should Odell Beckham Jr. be looking over his shoulder? Is there a new king of the dance ready to take over professional sports and captivate us with his pre-game and in-game gyrations?

Only time will tell. Get it, young man, get it.