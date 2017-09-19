Pras from 'Fugees' Made 6-Figure Fortune Betting On Tom Brady

Pras from the Fugees I've Made $250K on Tom Brady Bets

EXCLUSIVE

Pras from The Fugees says he's incredibly grateful to Tom Brady -- because the QB has helped him win roughly $250,000 in NFL bets!

Yeah, he's dead serious.

Pras is a huge New England Patriots fan -- and tells TMZ Sports he's used some of his hip hop fortune to fund some massive sports betting over the years ... including a $100k bet on Super Bowl LI.

"In the Super Bowl this year, at the end of the 3rd quarter, my friend called me and bet me $100,000 'cause he thought it was over ... and I took him on, and I won $100,000."

The only catch -- Pras says his boy still owes him $30K ... and he's callin' him out to pay up!

Meantime, how 'bout sending Brady an autographed album or something? Least you could do, right?