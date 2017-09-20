Albert Haynesworth: My Baby Mama Physically Abused Me, I Have Bruises and Witnesses

Albert Haynesworth: My Baby Mama Attacked Me ... I Have Witnesses

Ex-NFL superstar Albert Haynesworth claims he's the victim of domestic violence -- alleging his baby mama physically and verbally abused him ... and TMZ Sports has the police report.

The drama between Haynesworth and his ex went public Wednesday when she accused him of skipping out on child support for their young son.

The woman is a former college basketball star who says she also played in the WNBA.

Haynesworth -- who reportedly made more than $50 MILLION during his NFL career -- fired back with allegations of his own.

"Not only has she called me unthinkable names she has been extremely violent," Haynesworth claims.

The 6'6", 350-pound defensive tackle says he called police on the woman more than 10 times during their rocky 2-year relationship.

"I have witnesses and bruises but me for some reason still tried to protect her by not sending her to jail bc I didn't want to ruin her so called career and name."

TMZ Sports obtained a police report filed back in January in which Haynesworth told police in Tennessee that Jackson kicked him in the groin twice after an argument at a friend's house. Albert told cops the woman had been drinking wine.

According to the police report, Haynesworth refused medical attention. Albert never pushed forward with charges.

Haynesworth claims the woman, who is white, would call him the n-word -- despite the fact they have a mixed race child together -- because "she said she wanted me to feel hurt bc I didn't show her affection."

Haynesworth adds, "﻿Being a man I am a provider and protecter I have millions of faults that are not flattering but NO ONE deserves to be mentally and physically abuse!!!"

We reached out to Haynesworth's ex multiple times for comment -- so far, no word back.