Gisele Speed Walks Away from Tom/Ivanka Q's ... The World Needs Me

Gisele Speed Walks Away from Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump Questions Heading to UN Meeting

Gisele had no time for questions about her husband, Tom Brady, possibly being stopped from visiting the White House because of Ivanka Trump ... her mind was worlds away.

Paps got Tom's Brazilian model wife beelining it Tuesday to a car that was on its way to the United Nations Headquarters building in NYC, where she attended a meeting of the Global Pact for the Environment. She's big on protecting Mother Earth.

She was mum on Anthony Scaramucci's strong intimation she blocked Tom from visiting Donald Trump because he might've dated his daughter back in the day ... sources close to Ivanka say she was tight with Tom but they never hooked up. For his part Donald wished back in 2004 the 2 would get together.

Still, check out her speedy sidewalk form. It's like she never left the runway.