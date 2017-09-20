LeBron James Challenges World Leaders: Step Up, People Need Us

LeBron James has a message to the most powerful people on the planet -- the time is now to "step up" ... and lead the charge to make the world a better place.

LeBron delivered his statement in a video introducing the first ever Bloomberg Global Business Forum in NYC ... which featured talks with HUGE names like Bill Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Bill Gates﻿ and Tim Cook.

"We all know what’s happening right now ... how hard it is suddenly to understand so much in this world," James said.

"You’re in this room for a reason ... we’re leaders. We all know the world needs us to step up."

The video montage touches on all the biggest issues facing our global economy -- from governmental unrest to climate change to emerging technology -- issues that LeBron urges everyone at the forum to tackle together.