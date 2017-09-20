Ryan Phillippe's Ex-GF Elsie Hewitt Can't Hide After Assault Allegations

Ryan Phillippe Ex-GF Can't Hide After Assault Claims

Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend tried just about everything to dodge questions about the explosive lawsuit she's filed, claiming he brutally attacked her.

Elsie Hewitt was tight-lipped after landing Wednesday in London, but after suing Ryan and filing for an emergency protective order ... photogs and reporters swarmed around her. Hewitt tried, unsuccessfully, to hide under a Kendrick Lamar hoodie.

TMZ broke the story ... cops and prosecutors didn't buy Elsie's allegation that he threw her down the stairs. She sued him anyway but Ryan also plans to go after her.