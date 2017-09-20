'Shahs of Sunset' Star GG's Husband Contests Separation Date, Wants Money

'Shahs of Sunset' Star GG Hubby Says Not So Fast with Divorce ... Wants Spousal Support

"Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi filed for divorce after just 2 months of marriage, but there's a problem -- her husband claims they were together 'til just last week.

According to new legal docs ... Shalom Yeroushalmi agrees he and GG got married on January 25, but he claims their separation date is September 13. GG previously claimed March 27 was the day they split.

Shalom's also fighting GG's request to block him from getting spousal support. He's asking the court to award him some, and wants her to pay his attorney's fees too.

As we reported ... friends were worried GG was rushing to the altar, and now it looks like her divorce proceedings are going to last much longer than her marriage.