Audrina Patridge Divorce Docs, 'He Called Me a F***ing C***' and Planted Cameras

Audrina Patridge Divorce He Called Me a 'F***ing C**t' And Planted Cameras

Audrina Patridge claims in divorce docs her estranged husband violated the restraining order she got against him just 1 day after she got it.

TMZ broke the story, Audrina got her restraining order this past Monday, but the very next day he showed up at her doorstep, refused to leave and installed 5 video cameras inside the house to keep tabs on her. When she told him to leave she says he called her a "f***ing c**t."

The police actually responded but it's unclear if any action was taken.

As for the divorce, she wants primary physical and legal custody of their 15-month-old daughter, Kirra. She wants the judge to shut Corey Bohan down if he asks for spousal support. And, she wants an order specifically prohibiting Bohan from taking Kirra to his native land -- Australia.

TMZ broke the story ... Audrina got a restraining order, claiming he had shoved her while she was holding the baby, threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed her while she was working.