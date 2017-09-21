Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Those Women Screwed Me Royally ... So I Want $32 Million!!!

Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian Sued for $32 MILLION Over Beauty Products

EXCLUSIVE

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner are being sued by a guy who ran a beauty company who claims they screwed him out of a cut of the profits ... and he wants as much as $32 MILLION.

Here's the backstory. John LaBonty was CEO and President of Boldface, a company that markets beauty products. According to the lawsuit, the Kardashians gave Boldface an exclusive deal to market all its beauty stuff. Boldface morphed into a different company, but LaBonty says it didn't affect his interest.

LaBonty claims he had a 5% equity interest in all products in the the Kardashian Beauty line. He says the Kardashian women stopped making any effort to market, promote and support the line and thwarted the company's ability to make money off the products.

LaBonty shockingly says his 5% interest that was not realized is in the many millions. He's vague, but says he's definitely entitled to $6 million and maybe as much as $32 million.