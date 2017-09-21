TMZ

Ricky Williams Arrested In Texas ... Smiling Mug Shot

9/21/2017 6:16 AM PDT

Breaking News

More legal drama for Ricky Williams ... the ex-NFL star was arrested in Texas this week on traffic warrants. 

The ex-Texas Longhorns running back didn't appear too concerned when the time came to snap his mug shot -- he even broke out a smile. 

Cops say the 40-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner was pulled over on Tuesday for a routine traffic stop -- and when cops pulled his records, they noticed an active warrant for his arrest. 

Williams was hauled to Travis County Jail -- but he's out now. 

No word about why there was an active warrant out for him in the first place. We're working on it. 

Story developing ... 

