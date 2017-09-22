NFL's Aldon Smith Strikes Plea Deal In DUI Hit and Run Case

Oakland Raiders star Aldon Smith has pled no contest to hit and run stemming from a 2015 incident ... TMZ Sports has learned

As we previously reported, Smith was arrested on August 6, 2015 for DUI -- after cops say he smashed into a parked car and then fled the scene. He later returned to the scene of the crash where officers gave him a field sobriety test and arrested him on suspicion of drunk driving.

He initially pled not guilty to misdemeanor DUI and hit and run -- but now, we've learned he cut a deal with prosecutors in which he pled no contest to hit and run and the DUI charge was dropped.

He was sentenced to 20 days in jail -- but the judge is allowed him to do residential treatment in lieu of spending time behind bars. Residential treatment is essentially "rehab" at a facility. He was also ordered to complete anger management.

Smith is also forbidden from driving with ANY amount of alcohol in his system. He's also not allowed to go to bars or pubs or anywhere alcohol is the primary commodity for sale.

During the case, the judge also found he violated probation from another case and was sentenced to 90 days in jail -- but again, he was allowed to do residential treatment instead.

The Santa Clara District Attorney's Office tells TMZ Sports all of Smith's required residential treatment sentence has been completed.