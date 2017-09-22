Anthony Bourdain and Girlfriend Are Ripped in Rome

Whatever Anthony Bourdain's eating these days ... it does his body good.
The celebrity chef and 'Parts Unknown' host showed off his 6-pack and tats at the Hilton hotel pool in Rome. His inked up gf, Italian actress Asia Argento, ain't no slouch in the abs department either.
They started dating earlier this year, and they've been doing crunches ever since. Kidding. Maybe.
They're on vacay to celebrate Asia's 42nd birthday with her kids and extended family. We see 12 reasons why these 2 will pass on the cake.