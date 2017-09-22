Donald Trump Bashes NFL National Anthem Protesters Fire Those SOB's!

Donald Trump Bashes NFL National Anthem Protesters, Fire Those SOB's!

Donald Trump says any NFL player who takes a knee during the National Anthem should be fired -- and referred to them as son's of bitches.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'get that son of a bitch off the field now. Out. Out. He's fired!'"

Trump made the comments at a rally in Alabama -- and though he never mentioned Colin Kaepernick by name it's clear he was referring to the unemployed QB.

"The only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it's just one player, leave the stadium. I guarantee things will stop. Things will stop. Just pick up and leave. Pick up and leave. Not the same game anymore."

Guessing there are several NFL players already talking about how to respond -- Sunday should be interesting.