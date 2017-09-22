'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Star: I'll Turn Myself in for Brawl

'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' Star I'll Turn Myself In For Reunion Brawl in NYC

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star Rodney Lazell Shaw says he's willing to surrender to cops for his role in a brawl with a fellow co-star, but he makes it clear -- he's the real victim.

We got Rodney (aka Zellswag) at LAX Thursday afternoon and asked him what went down during Tuesday's reunion show, which came to a halt when he allegedly beat up Myles Cunningham (aka Misster Ray).

Rodney says it not your typical reality show fight -- he explained all that led up to it, and claims Myles is just as much to blame, if not more, as he is.

Cops in NYC, where the show was taped, want Rodney for questioning -- and he's ready to take his medicine. He just wants Myles to own up too