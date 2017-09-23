Michael Buffer Judges Sucked, But Hookers Killed It ... for Canelo vs GGG

Michael Buffer: Canelo vs GGG Great for Hookers, Terrible for Judging

EXCLUSIVE

Canelo vs. GGG was great for literally everyone (especially hookers) ... except the judges who doo-doo'd on boxing's big night -- so says the man who introduced the fighters.

We got Michael Buffer a couple days after the fight ... and the legendary ring announcer didn't hold back on Saturday's controversial scorecards -- guaranteeing us that Adalaide Byrd (the 118-110 Canelo judge) wouldn't be ringside for the rematch.

But Buffer gave us a pretty long list of winners from fight night -- Vegas, promoters, banks, bartenders and, of course, prostitutes!

Remember, Bishop Don "Magic" Juan has always said ... nothing brings hookers and johns together like a big fight!