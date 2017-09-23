Reggie Bush: 'If I Don't Get Picked Up This Season, I'll Retire'

Reggie Bush I'll Retire If I Don't Play In 2017

Reggie Bush tells TMZ Sports he's training his ass off to get back on an NFL roster -- but if he doesn't get signed in 2017 ... he'll retire.

Bush is only 32 years old and he's still in tremendous shape ... but his last 3 seasons haven't exactly been productive -- and now he says he's waiting for a call.

The running back says he's never been in this situation before -- but has already made his mind up ... if he doesn't play this season, he'll move on with his life.

By the way, Bush -- who was a pretty solid pass catcher -- recently said he would switch positions to WR if asked.

Belichick ... you listening?