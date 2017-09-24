'Little Women: Dallas' Fists, Insults Fly In Huge Nightclub Brawl

'Little Women: Dallas' Throw Big Punches, Insults in Nightclub Brawl

EXCLUSIVE

"Little Women: Dallas" cast members Amanda Loy and Caylea Woodbury turned a club into their own version of Mayweather vs. McGregor ... scaled down, but just as vicious.

Caylea landed the opening bare knuckle punch on Amanda, and it was super LOUD!

Little pre-fight background on the bad blood: Caylea is pissed at Amanda for dating her ex whose baby Caylea miscarried. The fight went down about 2 months ago while they were shooting season 2, which premieres in October.

The only happy ending here is no one was hospitalized -- unlike a similar melee on the L.A. spin-off.

BTW, Amanda got in the last shot, although only verbal ... "She hits like a little girl!"